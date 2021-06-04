Deputies warn about scam involving donations for ‘sheriff’s drug team’

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County sheriff released a warning Friday about a scam to be on the lookout for.
Sheriff Carter Weaver said the scam involves a caller who claims to be soliciting cash donations for a “sheriff’s drug team.”
Weaver said his agency received reports of a person approaching businesses to seek donations.
One of the reports identified the person a man in his 20s who was driving a gold or champagne-colored Honda sedan.
Anyone with questions about the solicitation should call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102.
