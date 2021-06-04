Florence man charged in shooting death of mother extradited to S.C.

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence man accused of fatally shooting his mother has been extradited to South Carolina.
Jail records show 25-year-old Eric Timmons Jr. was booked into the Florence County Detention Center around 12:30 a.m. Friday and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Timmons Jr. allegedly shot and killed his mother - identified as 44-year-old Valerie Baccus - Wednesday in the 400 block of West Cheves Street.
Authorities said Timmons Jr. was taken into custody hours after the shooting in Sanford, N.C., where he was being held pending extradition proceedings.
