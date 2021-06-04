Highway Patrol charges man with felony DUI in fatal wreck

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers say a Walterboro man has been charged in a wreck that killed one person and injured a second Thursday night.
Rolan Owens, 47, is charged with felony DUI involving a death, according to Trooper 1st Class Nick Pye.
The charge stems from a single-vehicle crash at approximately 9:37 p.m. Thursday on the Augusta Highway at Highway 61.
He said the vehicle Owens was driving was traveling north on Augusta Highway when it went through the intersection of Highway 61, ran off the road and hit a tree. The front seat passenger, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was trapped. That passenger died at at the scene, Pye said.
A backseat passenger who was not wearing a seatbelt was taken to Trident Hospital.
The crash remains under investigation.
Owens was booked into the Colleton County Detention Center pending a bond hearing, Pye said.
