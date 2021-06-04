Hillcrest beats Summerville for 5-A baseball state title

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville’s 2021 season came 2 wins short of winning a state championship.
The Green Wave left the bases loaded in the 7th and fell to Hillcrest 8-7 on Friday night. The Rams win the best of three series, 2-0.
Summerville’s season ends at 24-9.
PJ Morlando would give the Green Wave a 2-0 lead in the first with a 2-run homer before Hillcrest came right back to score 4 of their own in the bottom of the inning.
The Wave took the lead back in the 3rd thanks to Carson Messina’s 3-run homer to center field that put Summerville up 6-4. But the Rams answered again with 4 runs in the bottom of the inning to go back on top 8-6.
Summerville fought to the end loading the bases in the final inning with star catcher Cole Messina at the plate. But the future South Carolina Gamecock lined out to 2nd to end the game.
