‘How can I get over it?’: Mother shares message for Gun Violence Awareness Day

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Parents, family and friends who’ve lost a loved one to guns or even a stranger are remembering and honoring gun violence victims Friday for Gun Violence Awareness Day.
On average, 908 people are killed by guns every single year in South Carolina.
While Friday is National Gun Violence Awareness Day, people who’ve lost a loved one to guns think about it every day.
“Every day I’m speaking to a mother who has lost their child asking me what can I do? How can I get over it? You don’t get over it,” Elizabeth Bowens said.
Bowens said she lives with the pain of losing both her son Tony and nephew CJ every day. Something she wants to see happen is a stricter punishment for the shooter.
“Every day they’re killing somebody so the laws have to be changed in how they are punishing them,” she said. “It’s just like a slap in the face. You take someone’s life at night and in the morning you’re out on bail. Walk and kill someone else; maybe they need to look at it that way.”
People can connect with Everytown Survivor Network for support.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.