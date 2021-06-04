Law enforcement agencies work to fill open positions amid increase in violent crimes in SC

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As law enforcement officers across South Carolina face increasing trends of violent crimes, most agencies are also struggling to hire and keep officers on the job.
The chief of the State Law Enforcement Division said Thursday that most departments in the state have openings they need to fill.
In the tri-county area, vacancy numbers vary by agency. However, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has the most open positions currently with 25 vacancies for law enforcement deputies and 95 open positions inside the Al Cannon Detention Center.
To put those numbers in perspective, a full staff for the sheriff’s office would include 313 law enforcement deputies and 328 detention center deputies.
Capt. Roger Antonio said the sheriff’s office continues to fill essential positions, like patrol or detention housing unit roles, with available personnel from specialized units. They are also having to use mandatory overtime to fill open positions at times.
“Working with vacancies is something we’ve adapted to,” Antonio said. “We continuously move employees as needed, but the law side does not remain vacant for long periods of time. We’re equipped to function but still need to fill staffing.”
The Charleston Police Department is currently working to fill 45 officer vacancies. However, their recruiter says that number doesn’t tell the whole story about the culture the Charleston Police Department is trying to create and maintain within its ranks as it hires new officers.
Senior Officer Terry Cherry said she views recruiting as a positive challenge that can help diversify the department.
The Charleston Police Department is getting ready to release its first recruitment video.
Some smaller agencies have fewer openings, but the Summerville Police Department currently has zero vacancies, and they even have a waiting list of applicants trying to get hired.
Officials said six of those on the waiting list have already gone through the SC Criminal Justice Academy and are just waiting on a spot to open, while another 55 applicants are on file and still need to be trained.
Summerville Police officials said they think a lot of the attraction to their apartment comes from the community’s support of its officers. The department’s former chief and current chief have also worked to create a family-oriented culture. The department is starting its own recruitment team soon.
