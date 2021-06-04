RiverDogs Blank GreenJackets 7-0 for First Win of Series

Following a scoreless first inning, the RiverDogs (16-11) broke out in the second. Singles from Jonathan Embry and Brett Wisely were followed by a Hill Alexander walk to load the bases with no outs. Augusta starter Roddery Munoz came back to strike out the next two batters, but Ramirez knocked him out of the game with a bases-clearing triple that made it 3-0. Heriberto Hernandez greeted reliever Zach Seipel with an RBI double to increase the gap to 4-0.