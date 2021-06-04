RiverDogs Blank GreenJackets 7-0 for First Win of Series

North Augusta, SC— The Charleston RiverDogs were firing on all cylinders in a 7-0 win over the Augusta GreenJackets on Thursday night at SRP Park. Four pitchers combined to register the team’s league-leading fourth shutout win of the season. The offense was paced by third baseman Abiezel Ramirez who drove in four runs.
Following a scoreless first inning, the RiverDogs (16-11) broke out in the second. Singles from Jonathan Embry and Brett Wisely were followed by a Hill Alexander walk to load the bases with no outs. Augusta starter Roddery Munoz came back to strike out the next two batters, but Ramirez knocked him out of the game with a bases-clearing triple that made it 3-0. Heriberto Hernandez greeted reliever Zach Seipel with an RBI double to increase the gap to 4-0.
A fifth inning rally began with an infield single by Curtis Mead and a walk from Diego Infante. Both of them came around to score when Gabriel Rodriguez unleashed a trifecta of wild pitches. Ramirez tacked on his fourth RBI of the evening and pushed the lead to 7-0 with a sacrifice fly in the sixth.
Cole Wilcox opened the game on the mound and worked 5.0 scoreless innings to earn his first professional win. The right-hander allowed just one hit and recorded a season-high six strikeouts. Addison Moss worked a scoreless sixth inning before turning the baseball over to Andrew Gross. Gross stretched his scoreless streak to 15.2 innings by tossing 1.2 innings. Colby White finished the game by striking out all four batters he faced. The right-hander has struck out 32 of the 54 batters he has faced this season.
The RiverDogs now have four shutouts this season while no other team in the Low-A East has more than two. Mead and Alexander Ovalles each collected two hits at the plate. Mead has tallied at least one hit in 15 of his last 17 games.
The series resumes on Friday night at 7:05 p.m. LHP Luis Moncada (0-0, 0.00) will make his second start for the RiverDogs. Augusta will turn to RHP Tyler Owens (0-3, 9.28).