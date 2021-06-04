RiverDogs Even Series with 8-3 Triumph over GreenJackets

North Augusta, SC— Every player in the Charleston RiverDogs lineup collected at least one hit as the team evened their series with the Augusta GreenJackets via an 8-3 win on Friday night at SRP Park. The teams have split the first four games of the set with two contests remaining.
The RiverDogs (17-11) jumped out to a quick lead in the opening inning. Abiezel Ramirez walked, Heriberto Hernandez singled and Diego Infante earned a base on balls to load the bases. With two outs, Brett Wisely smashed a ball to the left side that was misplayed by third baseman Cade Bunnell for an error that put the RiverDogs on top 2-0.
Augusta (12-16) scored all three of their runs in the third inning to take a brief lead. Luis Moncada, the RiverDogs starting pitcher, surrendered a single to Cody Birdsong and walked Cam Shepherd to begin the frame. After a fielder’s choice, Vaughn Grissom pounded a triple to right field that tied the game. One batter later, Landon Stephens gave the GreenJackets the lead with a sacrifice fly to center.
Charleston evened the game at 3-3 with a Luis Leon RBI in the fourth and moved back in front during a three-run fifth inning. Infante broke the tie by splitting the left center gap for a two-run double and proceeded to steal third base. The additional 90 feet allowed him to score on Lisandro Santos’ wild pitch moments later.
The RiverDogs tacked on insurance runs in the eighth and ninth innings to close out the scoring. Wisely drove in a run in the eighth inning with a single and Ramirez followed suit in the ninth. Wisely was the lone RiverDogs player with multiple hits, finishing 2-4.
Seth Johnson earned his first victory of the season with his stellar work out of the bullpen. The right-hander collected six strikeouts over 4.1 scoreless innings, allowing just one hit. Stephen Yancey closed out the game with a pair of scoreless frames on the mound. Moncada allowed three runs in 2.2 innings.
The RiverDogs will try to win a third straight game when the series continues on Saturday night. RHP Taj Bradley (2-2, 4.12) will take his turn on the mound for the RiverDogs. Opposing him will be Augusta RHP Alec Barger (0-2, 4.50). First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.