RiverDogs Even Series with 8-3 Triumph over GreenJackets

Augusta (12-16) scored all three of their runs in the third inning to take a brief lead. Luis Moncada, the RiverDogs starting pitcher, surrendered a single to Cody Birdsong and walked Cam Shepherd to begin the frame. After a fielder’s choice, Vaughn Grissom pounded a triple to right field that tied the game. One batter later, Landon Stephens gave the GreenJackets the lead with a sacrifice fly to center.