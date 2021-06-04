SC reports 119 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control said it verified 119 new cases of COVID-19 Friday from the latest batch of test results.
The report also included another 119 probable cases, along with 10 deaths and one probable death.
That brings the state’s totals to 492,046 confirmed cases, 101,681 probable cases, 8,585 confirmed deaths and 1,159 probable deaths.
Friday’s report included results from 8,071 tests with a 2.1% positive rate.
DHEC says more than 7.9 million COVID-19 tests have been performed since the pandemic began.
