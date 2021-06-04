Stingrays’ Ully Named To All-ECHL Second Team

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound attacker also split time with the AHL’s Colorado Eagles and the ECHL’s Utah Grizzlies during the 2018-19 season. With Utah, Ully tallied 41 points (14 goals, 27 assists) in 38 games. He was named a co-winner of the ECHL Player of the Month award in November 2018 and later that month was recalled by Colorado, skating in two contests.