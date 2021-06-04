4 suspects arrested for death of missing Savannah man

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Four people have been arrested in connection with the death of a missing Savannah man, according to the Savannah Police Department.
Charles Vinson, 23, was reported missing on April 27, 2021, and was found deceased in the 2900 block of Julia Law Street five days later.
Savannah and Chatham County police departments investigated Vinson’s death and identified four suspects.
The U.S. Marshal’s Southeast Regional Task Force arrested 27-year-old Marquis Raquel Parrish on May 7 on a murder charge.
On the same day, Carlos Tyriek Roundtree, 26, was served warrants in the Chatham County Jail. He was previously booked on an unrelated charged. Roundtree was charged with tampering with evidence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection to the homicide.
Aalyiah Nycole Jahnique Duncan, 22, was arrested on a charge of murder (party to a crime) on May 23.
Javaris Jevon Roundtree, 24, was arrested on June 2 on a charge of murder.
All suspects remain in custody at the Chatham County jail.
The investigation remains ongoing.
Vinson’s family says they have some closure knowing the people accused of killing their son and brother are behind bars.
“It was a relief,” said Vinson’s mother Rolanda Vinson. “It was like you were able to breathe, because the anger. Who are they? Why? The when’s and whys and why they did it and all of that is going to be answered so it’s a big sigh of relief for me.”
And closure for 23-year-old Charles Vinson’s grieving family.
“We really didn’t think it could happen to us. It seemed like we were in a dream. We’re still reeling with the reality of it now,” said Vinson’s father Charles Grant.
His mother and father say they didn’t think the people accused of taking their son’s life would be arrested this fast.
They’re thankful for the support they’ve received and the work of Savannah Police.
“I don’t think I would’ve been able to make it through this. Everyone really showed that they care. That they loved him. They showed that they cared about us,” said Rolanda Vinson
“They continue to pour out love and support for our son. I just love to see how many lives he affected while he was here,” said Charles Grant.
The family says they now have some closure. With the help of the community , the family says they will keep Charles’s memory alive.
“I guess he just gave a lot of pure love. I don’t know because it’s just love throughout everywhere. I mean across the state and it’s just crazy so with the help of them we are just going to continue to just keep his name in vain,” said Vinson’s sister Mahogany Vinson.
Charles’ family is still asking for the community to continue to support them as his accused killers prepare to face a judge.
