Troopers respond to fatal early-morning crash in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is responding to a deadly overnight crash in Colleton County.
The crash was reported at 1:18 a.m. Friday on Sniders Highway near Cobb Court.
Troopers say the crash does involve at least one fatality, but they have not yet released further details about how many vehicles were involved or the number of people injured.
As of 5 a.m., troopers remained on the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
