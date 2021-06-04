Wilmington PD searching for teen missing since Thursday

16 year old Alphonso Scott III was last seen on the 300 block of Turners Run. (Source: Wilmington Police Department)
By WECT Staff | June 4, 2021 at 5:28 AM EDT - Updated June 4 at 7:29 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old boy.

Alphonso Scott III was last seen around noon Thursday on the 300 block of Turners Run.

Scott is 6 feet, two inches tall and weighs 271 pounds. He has short black hair, and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black pants and multi-color sneakers.

If you see him, please dial 911 immediately. For more information, please call the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609.

