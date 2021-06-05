Charleston Digital Corridor opening new tech hub downtown

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Digital Corridor is dedicating its new flagship building on Morrison Drive in downtown Charleston on Monday.
The Executive Director of Charleston Digital Corridor, Ernest Andrade, says the new 92,000 square-foot building will be home to 36 different companies, 25 of which are high-wage technology companies.
“We are the city of Charleston’s economic development arm when it relates to high-wage job growth,” Andrade said. “If you think about it, a lot of the tourism growth happens through the CVB [Charleston Visitor’s Bureau], but now a lot of the economic development in this specialized world of technology based economic development is being handled by us.”
Andrade says this $54-million project is a privately funded project with participation from the public sector. The new Charleston Tech Center is launching through partnerships with the city of Charleston, Charleston County, the state of South Carolina and the College of Charleston.
Andrade says the Charleston Tech Center brings 260 job positions to the new space, with about half of those being brand new.
He says employee wages on average are twice the per-capita for the region.
It includes companies who have relocated from different cities or have expanded their offices to Charleston.
The new space offers innovative and flexible environments, like designated spaces for Zoom calls, nap rooms, conference rooms, and outdoor space.
“We’re able to create jobs, we’re able to facilitate the creation of jobs at a higher wage than the traditional wages in the community,” Andrade said. “We’re able to offer kids who are graduating job opportunities that they may not have previously had, they might’ve had to leave the state or town to get the job opportunity. And overall, we’re able to create a healthier Charleston by being more diverse.”
Right next to the Charleston Tech Center is a new parking garage for both employees and public use. it has a total of 816 parking spaces.
A phase two of the Charleston Tech Center is expected to get underway within the next 12 months.
Andrade says the second building will be about the same size as this current one.
He says once finished they could potentially offer up to 900 tech jobs on this 2-acre space of land.
