Deputies investigating drive-by shooting near James Island

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies are investigating a drive-by shooting near James Island early Saturday morning.
Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened in the 900 block of Yorktown Drive.
According to a report, an unknown person in a passing vehicle fired a gun towards a home which was damaged by the gunfire. No injuries have been reported. Deputies are continuing the investigation.
This shooting investigation is one of three shootings that deputies are investigating in the past few hours.
Late Friday night, CCSO officials said deputies responded to a mobile home complex on Edwards Drive in Ravenel for a shooting. Deputies on scene found numerous shell casings at the scene. No injuries were reported in this incident.
At 9:30 p.m. deputies responded to Johns Island where a man had been shot in the 3700 block of Greenland Road. Deputies are searching for the suspect.
