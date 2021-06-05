Local distillery hosts concert series

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefly Distillery in North Charleston is hosting their Safe Sounds concerts this weekend.
Organizers say Motown Throwdown will be performing Saturday. While the doors open at six, officials say the concert will start at 7 p.m. and end at 10 p.m. Saturday.
Tickets are being sold in pods and the event is being held at Firefly Distillery located at 4201 Spruill Avenue in Park Circle.
This is the third installment of Firefly Distillery’s, social distanced concert series. They call it Safe Sounds at Firefly and it feature national musicians and homegrown favorites.
Organizers say attendees will enjoy live music, refreshments and food truck fare from their sprawling fields which allow for safe social distancing.
“We’re excited to welcome visitors back for the spring Safe Sounds concert series, which offers a great way to get outside in the most beautiful time of the year and safely enjoy something we’ve all been missing—live concerts!” Firefly Distillery co-owner Scott Newitt said. “With the help of our partners, and with precautions in place to make sure our guests feel safe and welcome, the spring series will be better than ever.”
Newitt syas they are limiting capacity to 10 %, along with 200 VIP “Safe Sounds Squares” available for each concert. The VIP package secures four guests a ten by ten footprint on the field, separated on all sides by 8-feet.
Organizers say single back lawn tickets are also available for select concerts.
Spring Safe Sounds at Firefly Lineup:
- Saturday, June 5 - Motown Throwdown
- Saturday, June 12 - Night Moves with Taylor Hicks - A Tribute To Bob Seger
- Saturday, June 19 - Elise Testone & BlackNoyze and special guest Brandon “Taz” Niederauer
- Saturday, June 26 - The Midnight City Band
