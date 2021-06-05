MUSC helps in approval of new chronic weight management drug

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a new medication on Friday to help with chronic weight management in adults with obesity.
The Director of the MUSC Weight Management Center, Patrick O’Neil, PhD, says they participated in trials for the drug called semaglutide for over a year. He says it’s a medication that has previously been used at a lower dose for the management of type 2 diabetes.
The MUSC Weight Management team conducted primary trials on people in the Charleston area for about 68 weeks.
O’Neil says about 25 people participated in the trials at a time, and there were multiple different rounds.
He says how it works is the participant injects themselves with the medication, similar to how insulin is given. O’Neil says the drug mimics a hormone in your body that makes you feel fuller when you eat, but this one makes it last a long longer.
“I can say that with this medication, these trials have shown that it led to a much greater degree of weight loss compared to any other obesity medications that are currently approved,” O’Neil said.
He says during the trials, the average weight loss was 14% to 16%. He adds that 75% of all participants lost at least 10% of their weight.
“There is a higher rate of obesity in South Carolina than in many other states and of course the Charleston area is no exception to that,” O’Neil said. “So, this is a very important medical and health need for our population of people here in the Lowcountry.”
He says it is important to note that this medication will require a written prescription from a doctor and the approval for the medication states that it should be used in connection with diet and exercise changes. He says in order to see change, it requires the patient to make an effort in changing their behaviors as well.
