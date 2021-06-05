Non-profit hosts food giveaway

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Community Resource Centers in North Charleston say they will be distributing food and hygiene products.
Organizers say the giveaway will be free and located at the CRC’s location in North Charleston.
That building is located at 3947 Whipper Barony Lane which is right off of Rivers Avenue.
Organizers say the giveaway will start at 2 p.m. Saturday and go until supplies run out.
Recipients are asked to wait in their cars and officials say they will place the items in cars them.
