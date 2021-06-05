One injured in crash on Hwy 17

By Live 5 Web Staff | June 5, 2021 at 11:22 PM EDT - Updated June 5 at 11:35 PM

AWENDAW, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews with the Awendaw-McClellanville Consolidated Fire District say they responded to a single vehicle crash on Saturday morning.

The incident occurred on Highway 17 near Wando Farms.

Authorities say units arrived to find a single vehicle that had left the roadway, rolled several times and ejected the occupant.

AMCFD says one person was transported to a local trauma center with “moderate to severe” injuries.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash.

