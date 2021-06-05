Patriot’s Point event honors families of fallen military members

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Patriot’s Point held a special event on Saturday to recognize the men and women who lost loved ones in military service.
Called “Survivors of the Fallen,” the event acknowledged the spouses, children and parents of men and women who died in service.
The event, in partnership with the Patriot’s Point Foundation, was directed by Medal of Honor recipient Maj. Gen. Jim Livingston.
Patriot’s Point Foundation Board member Mary Regner says the event helps the community show appreciation to those families.
“Every day for them is a reminder. But this helps our community show them how much we appreciate them. And it validates that their son or daughter did not die in vain,” Regner said.
The ceremony also honored veterans and offered a special pin to Vietnam veterans.
