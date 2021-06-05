RiverDogs Blank GreenJackets 7-0 in Rain-Shortened Game

The RiverDogs (18-11) missed out on opportunities to take the lead in each of the first two innings, but would not come up empty a third time. Heriberto Hernandez opened the third with a double off the top of the wall in center field. A Curtis Mead single put runners on the corners before Diego Infante drove in both with a triple to right. Jonathan Embry made it 3-0 with a sacrifice fly and Nick Schnell followed with his fourth home run of the season to push the lead to 4-0. The RiverDogs hit for the cycle as a team in the inning.