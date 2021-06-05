RiverDogs Blank GreenJackets 7-0 in Rain-Shortened Game

North Augusta, SC— A short rain delay prior to the start of Saturday’s game at Augusta’s SRP Park did not effect the bats of the Charleston RiverDogs one bit. They scored four runs in the third inning and three more in the fourth to pull away for a 7-0 win over the Augusta GreenJackets in a game that was shortened by heavy rain during the top of the sixth inning. The shutout by the pitching staff was their league-leading fifth of the season.
The RiverDogs (18-11) missed out on opportunities to take the lead in each of the first two innings, but would not come up empty a third time. Heriberto Hernandez opened the third with a double off the top of the wall in center field. A Curtis Mead single put runners on the corners before Diego Infante drove in both with a triple to right. Jonathan Embry made it 3-0 with a sacrifice fly and Nick Schnell followed with his fourth home run of the season to push the lead to 4-0. The RiverDogs hit for the cycle as a team in the inning.
In the fourth inning, Johan Lopez began the attack with a double and moved to third on Brett Wisely’s single. The two players then executed a double steal with Wisely racing to second and drawing a throw from the catcher while Lopez crossed the plate. In the next at bat, Mead lifted a sacrifice fly to center field to score Wisely and increase the advantage to 6-0. Before the inning was over, Jonathan Embry added an RBI double to finish the scoring.
Taj Bradley was outstanding on the mound on the way to earning his third win of the season. The right-hander matched his own RiverDogs season-high with 10 strikeouts while allowing just three hits over 5.0 scoreless innings.
The series finale is slated for Sunday afternoon at 2:05 p.m. LHP Ben Brecht (0-1, 3.63) will make his second start of the series for the RiverDogs. Augusta has yet to announce their starting pitcher.