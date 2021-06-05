Staying warm and humid with daily showers and storms!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure will remain offshore for the next several days, sending tropical moisture into the area. This means more humidity, warm temperatures and hit or miss showers and storms. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 80s with scattered showers and storms. Coverage will remain scattered through Tuesday with highs remaining in the mid to upper 80s. Activity will become more isolated Wednesday through Friday. With less activity and more sunshine, temperatures soar to near 90 degrees by the middle to the end of the week.
TODAY: More clouds than sunshine. Scattered showers and storms. High 86, Low 71.
SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms. High 85, Low 71.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms. High 85, Low 70.
TUESDAY: Times of sun and clouds. Scattered showers and storms. High 86, Low 71.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and storms. High 89, Low 72.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and storms. High 90, Low 72.
