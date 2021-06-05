Staying warm and humid with daily showers and storms!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure will remain offshore for the next several days, sending tropical moisture into the area. This means more humidity, warm temperatures and hit or miss showers and storms. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 80s with scattered showers and storms. Coverage will remain scattered through Tuesday with highs remaining in the mid to upper 80s. Activity will become more isolated Wednesday through Friday. With less activity and more sunshine, temperatures soar to near 90 degrees by the middle to the end of the week.