Bell’s bases-loaded walk lifts ODU over South Carolina 2-1

Kenny Lavari and Carter Trice opened the eighth with back-to-back singles for the Monarchs (44-14), advancing a base on a groundout by Brock Gagliardi. Farr (3-7) retired the next batter before walking Matt Coutney intentionally to load the bases for Bell. Coutney hit a solo homer off Farr in the second. Will Sanders came in to strike out Robbie Petracci to end the Monarchs’ rally.