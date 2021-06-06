Berkeley Co. hosts backpack giveaway

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County Government officials say they’re holding a special event Sunday where members of the community can pick up a free backpack filled with school supplies.
The “Pack the Backpack” giveaway is scheduled to be held from noon to 3 p.m. at the Moncks Corner Recreation Complex. It’s located at 418 E. Main Street in Moncks Corner.
Organizers say the backpacks will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis.
They say they’re also accepting school supply donations.
Officials say Sunday’s event is in memory of Princess Ariel Elaine Morgan, a local gun violence victim. Her family, along with non-profit organization Feeding Finlay, are sponsoring the initiative.
