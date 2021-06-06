Charleston hospital joins obesity study

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The US Food and Drug Administration has approved a new medication for chronic weight management that the Medical University of South Carolina wants to study.
The Medical University of South Carolina’s Weight Management Department participated in the trials and research that led to this approval.
MUSC says the team performed trials for the drug called Samaglatide for over a year.
The hospital says it’s a medication that has previously been used at a lower dose for the management of type 2 diabetes.
About 25 people in the Charleston area participated in the trials at a time, and MUSC says there were a few different rounds.
MUSC Weight Management Center Director Patrick M. O’Neil says during the trials, the average weight loss was 14 to 16 percent.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.