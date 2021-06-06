Downtown building dedicated with historic marker

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston dedicated a downtown building with a historic marker on Sunday.
The marker commemorates the L. Mendel Rivers Federal Building that is now known as the Dewberry Hotel.
The city says the building was the first major federal project completed in the state after World War 2.
The building was renamed for Rivers, a Berkeley County native who served 29 years in the United States House of Representatives, in the 1970s by Congress.
According to the city, Rivers helped bring military projects to the the Charleston area.
“On D-Day, where we honor those who served our country and gave their lives to our country, we also honor a 30-year Congressman, whose whole career was highlighted by his staunch support for our national defense and for our servicemen and women,” Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said.
The building was vacant between 1999 and 2016, when it was renovated and reopened as a hotel.
