RiverDogs Dig Early Hole, Drop Series Finale in Augusta 9-7

North Augusta, SC— The series finale between the Charleston RiverDogs and Augusta GreenJackets on Sunday afternoon at SRP Park featured plenty of offense. Augusta’s bats took advantage of two RiverDogs errors to score five unearned runs on the way to a 9-7 win.
The teams split the six-game series. The RiverDogs (18-12) entered the sixth inning trailing 9-2 following a fifth inning that featured the GreenJackets scoring three unearned runs.
However, the RiverDogs never backed off. Outfielder Hill Alexander hit his second home run of the game to reduce the deficit by two. He had already blasted a solo home run in the top of the fifth.
Another run crossed the plate in the sixth via an error to make the score 9-5. Abiezel Ramirez and Nick Schnell each hit solo home runs over the final three innings to keep the pressure on Augusta, but the team missed out on other opportunities to tie or take the lead.
The RiverDogs stranded two runners in scoring position in the eighth and had the tying run on base in the ninth before Osleivis Basabe grounded into a game-ending double play.
Augusta (13-17) built their large lead with the long ball and assistance from two costly errors. Brandon Parker and Braulio Vasquez each hit two-run home runs in the fourth inning which was extended because of a throwing error on Johan Lopez.
All three runs that crossed the plate in the fifth for the GreenJackets came in the aftermath of Abiezel Ramirez mishandling a groundball with the bases loaded.
Ben Brecht worked 3.1 innings and was saddled with the loss after allowing five runs, three earned on five hits. Graeme Stinson made his return from the injured list and allowed three runs, one earned, over 1.1 innings.
Angel Felipe also went 1.1 innings and allowed an unearned run as well. In the late innings, Andrew Gross escaped a jam that had runners on second and third with no outs to extend his scoreless streak on the mound to 16.2 innings.
Colby White tossed a scoreless ninth inning and continues to carry a 0.00 earned run average.
The RiverDogs matched their season-high with four home runs in the game.
Alexander drove in three runs and was joined by Ramirez, Alexander Ovalles and Johan Lopez in collecting two hits.
Willie Carter paced Augusta with three hits while three other members of the lineup had two hits each.
The RiverDogs will take Monday off before opening a six-game homestand against the Columbia Fireflies on Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m. Neither team has announced their starters for the opening game of the set.