SC DJJ security staff, teachers walk off the job

“I stand in solidarity with the staff at the DJJ facility in Columbia as they walk out in protest today. For too long, the Republican leadership in our state has neglected the needs of this department and now we are bearing the fruit of their inaction. Members of the legislature would rather bang their fist on a table than take the necessary action to solve the problems facing the DJJ. This department, like so many others in our state, had been underfunded for years. The conditions in that facility are unacceptable and a stain on our state. It is past time that major changes take place within the DJJ. At the top of that list should be better pay and improved conditions for staff and teachers and increased funding across the board.”