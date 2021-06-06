SC reports 169 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control said it verified 169 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday from the latest batch of test results.
The report also included another 99 probable cases, along with one death and one probable death.
That brings the state’s totals to 492,308 confirmed cases, 101,822 probable cases, 8,594 confirmed deaths and 1,160 probable deaths.
Saturday’s report included results from 12,489 tests with a 1.8% positive rate.
DHEC says more than 7.9 million COVID-19 tests have been performed since the pandemic began.
READ MORE: COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.