Showers Diminish Tonight, Chance Back on Monday!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Not much change in our pattern as we kick off the week into Monday with high pressure off the coast pumping up lots of warm, moist air. Showers will be a good bet again on Monday but more scattered and maybe a little less coverage. As the week goes on, high pressure in the upper atmosphere will build in and the chance of rain will drop bringing slightly drier weather our way for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The chance on Monday is around 40% but only 20% into midweek. Temps will stay about normal in the mid 80′s Monday but warming to near 90 by Friday and the weekend.