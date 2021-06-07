DMV set to change locations in Moncks Corner

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles says they are opening a new location in Moncks Corner.
The new location will be in the Berkeley County Administration Building located at 1003 Highway 52.
The SCDMV says even though they are opening their new location in the Berkeley County Administration Building, they will be closing their old location on Highway 52.
At the close of business July 2, the SCDMV says they will close their branch office at 108-B Highway 52. They say they will reopen at the new Berkeley County Administration Building on July 6.
The SCDMV says Berkeley County residents should be aware of an upcoming permanent change of location.
The new location is expected to provide extra convenience for customers, as they will now be able to visit just one location to pay property taxes and get their license plates and decals. The SCDMV says customers will be able to walk to the county treasurer’s office to get their property tax receipts before registering their vehicles.
There will also be more service stations in the new Moncks Corner branch office, which the SCDMV says will help reduce wait times and increase the capacity to help customers.
Customers will continue to receive the same services at the new Moncks Corner location as they have at the Highway 52 location. Additionally, the SCDMV says the new branch office will resume administering motorcycle road tests.
“I am delighted that our Moncks Corner office is moving to the new Berkeley County Administration building,” Executive Director Kevin Shwedo said. “The move will help us better serve the public and Berkeley County residents will be able to handle many of their affairs in one central location.”
Customers can also receive services at any other surrounding SCDMV offices. The closest offices are Ladson’s 135 Wimberly Drive location and North Charleston’s 3790 Leeds Ave location.
