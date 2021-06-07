Downtown coffee shop closes after 15 years of service

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A coffee shop in historic downtown Charleston is closing after 15 years of serving residents and tourists.
City Lights Coffee on Market Street says they will be closing on Aug. 6.
In a Facebook post, City Lights Coffee said they were closing due to a combination of COVID and high rents.
“Marriages were sparked here, life long friendships started here, a real community,” the coffee shop said in a post. “Let’s all come together and make these last 2 months the best we’ve had! If we haven’t seen you in a long time please swing by! If we see you everyday swing by!”
Shop owners are asking anyone to submit their favorite photos from their times at the coffee shop by emailing them to citylightscoffee@hotmail.com.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.