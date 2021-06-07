Forecasters watch low pressure area in Gulf for chance of development

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a disturbance in the Caribbean Sea for possible development by the end of the week.
The area is located over the southwestern Caribbean sea.
Meteorologist Joey Sovine says the NHC currently places the chance of development at 20% for the next five days.
Some gradual development will be possible by the weekend.
The 2021 Atlantic hurricane season began Tuesday of last week. The first named storm, Subtropical Storm Ana, formed before that on May 22. It drifted over the Atlantic after bringing rain to Bermuda and dissipated shortly thereafter.
If the storm were to develop into a tropical storm, it would take the name Bill.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicted a busy hurricane season this year, though not as busy as the record-breaking season of last year.
The current NOAA forecast called for 13 to 20 named storms. Six to 10 of those are expected to become hurricanes and three to five will likely become major hurricanes. A hurricane is considered a “major hurricane” at Category 3 strength.
The Colorado State University forecast, which is the longest-running seasonal forecast, cited the same reasons as NOAA in predicting 17 named storms, eight hurricanes and four major hurricanes.
