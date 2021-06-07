Goose Creek man accused of having child sexual abuse material

BERKELYE COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have arrested a 32-year-old Goose Creek man accused of possessing multiple files of sexual abuse material.
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of Kevin Matthew Bak on three charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors.
Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Goose Creek Police Department made the arrest. A report states investigators received a CyberTipline report that led them to Bak.
“Investigators state Bak possessed multiple files of child sexual abuse material,” officials with the attorney general’s office said. “Bak was arrested on June 1, 2021.”
He is charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree. The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.
Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.
Investigators with the Attorney General’s Office and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, both also members of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with the investigation.
