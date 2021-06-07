Goose Creek sets up email address seeking flooding information

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) – The city of Goose Creek has set up an email address to hear from homeowners affected by this weekend’s flooding.
The email address – report@cityofgoosecreek.com – was set up Monday, Mayor Greg Habib said.
Residents can submit their address, photos and a description of what they experienced when heavy rains moved through on Saturday. The city plans to use that information to map out the worst spots and see what improvements can be made.
“It may be that we identify yes, there are some places where the ditch did not work properly, the drainage system did not work as well as it could have, and yes, there may be a need for greater drainage maintenance. I suspect that we may find some of that,” Habib said, adding the city has already found one spot where beavers built a dam that held back the water.
Stormwater systems in the area are designed to be able to handle up to six inches of rain in a day, he added. Instead, that much fell in a matter of a couple hours.
“I believe what we’ll find the biggest factor in the flooding was six-and-a-half inches in less than two hours, and I’m not sure there’s a system that would have handled that, but we’re not going to just assume that,” Habib said.
The city has an agreement with Berkeley County that sees the county handle stormwater issues because, as Habib put it, water doesn’t know the lines between the city and the county. Officials quickly opened drain valves as the rain fell, but that wasn’t enough to avoid issues.
