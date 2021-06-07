North Charleston VA Outpatient clinic opening

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Ralph H. Johnson Veterans Affairs Medical Center is opening a new clinic location in North Charleston.
Ralph H. Johnson VA Director and CEO Scott Isaacks says the state-of-the-art outpatient clinic is bringing new space and services to the area.
The grand opening of the North Charleston VA is Monday and they will officially start seeing patients on Tuesday. Isaacks says veterans have already scheduled appointments for Tuesday.
The ceremony will be held at the center’s new location at 6450 Rivers Avenue, but the virtual grand opening can be watched on the VA’s Facebook page starting at noon.
Isaacks says this new clinic will be a lot larger than the one downtown.
“We are literally, if you take those different sites, we are probably tripling the amount of space that we have in Charleston for primary care and dental service, which is what is going to be at the new clinic,” Isaacks said.
The clinic has over 140 treatment rooms, including 19 dental rooms and an oral surgery suite.
Isaacks says they will have state-of-the-art imaging services, with ultrasound rooms, general x-ray rooms, a CT scan, bone density scan and mobile MRI capability that is coming in the future.
“One thing I’d highlight, and a lot of people don’t realize this, we’re growing very quickly, but the fastest portion of our overall growth are female veterans,” Isaacks said. “A lot of people, when you think about the VA, you don’t necessarily think about our female veterans, but we’re going to have an incredible women’s clinic area there that has kind of a separate waiting area and some services really focused for our female veterans.”
Isaacks says they are excited to move care closer to veterans, especially as more veterans continue to move or retire in the Charleston area.
The North Charleston VA says they opened part of the clinic early to administer COVID-19 vaccines.
“As terrible as COVID was, it was really an opportunity to get people in the door and show them what they have here in Charleston with the VA,” Isaacks said.
There are 80,000 veterans who receive VA care from Myrtle Beach down to Savannah.
