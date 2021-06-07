North Charleston will hold annual 4th of July celebration

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of North Charleston confirmed Monday it will hold its Independence Day celebration on July 4.
The celebration will run from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Riverfront Park, including fireworks at dark and music by DJ Natty Heavy.
The show will be presented free with all general admission, city spokesman Ryan Johnson said.
Guests attending the event are invited to bring lawn chairs and blankets because there will be no seating provided, he said. They are encouraged to bring plenty of water and snacks if they wish.
This year’s event will not include a kids zone, Johnson said.
Parking is free and attendees can enter the former Navy Base via McMillan or Virginia Avenues for parking.
No one will be allowed into the park until 5 p.m.
All bags will be searched.
No grills will be allowed in the park during the festival and no sparkers or outside fireworks will be permitted.
The fireworks display will cost the city approximately $35,000, Johnson said.
