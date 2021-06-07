Police officers find evidence, involved vehicle during shots fired investigation

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police officers say they found evidence and an involved vehicle during an investigation into a shots fired report in North Charleston Monday night.
At 9 p.m., North Charleston police officers responded to the area of Montague Avenue and Railroad Avenue for numerous reports of gunshots in the area.
A report states officers located evidence of shots being fired in the area of Alton Street and an abandoned vehicle which was involved on the railroad tracks between Railroad Avenue and Gaynor Avenue.
NCPD officials said at this time there has been no victim located and no suspect information.
Officers are continuing to investigate the incident.
