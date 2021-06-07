SC reports fewer than 100 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, percent-positive below 2%

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control daily tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases showed fewer than 100 newly-confirmed cases and no deaths Monday.
The report included 79 confirmed cases, 65 probable cases, but no confirmed or probable deaths.
That brings the state’s totals to 492,356 confirmed cases, 101,869 probable cases, 8,594 confirmed deaths and 1,160 probable deaths.
Saturday’s report included results from 6,138 tests with a 1.8% positive rate.
DHEC says more than 7.9 million COVID-19 tests have been performed since the pandemic began.
