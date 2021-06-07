Scattered storms to start out the new week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It may be the start of a new week, but the weather remains the same! Expect another day of morning and afternoon showers and storms with the best rain chance shifting inland for the second half of the day. It will be another very warm and muggy day with highs in the low to mid 80s. We’ll gradually see few rain areas and more sunshine as we head through the work week. Even though the rain chance will decrease, a few showers and storms will stay in the forecast all week long. Temperatures will heat up as we get more sunshine toward the middle and latter portion of the week. Highs will warm from the mid 80s today to the low 90s by Friday.
TROPICS: We’ll be keeping an eye on the potential for a tropical disturbance to develop in the Western Caribbean Sea later this week. The odds of development are 20% right now.
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 84.
TUESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 85.
WEDNESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 87.
THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 90.
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 92.
SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 90.
SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 89.
