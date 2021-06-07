Scattered storms to start out the new week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It may be the start of a new week, but the weather remains the same! Expect another day of morning and afternoon showers and storms with the best rain chance shifting inland for the second half of the day. It will be another very warm and muggy day with highs in the low to mid 80s. We’ll gradually see few rain areas and more sunshine as we head through the work week. Even though the rain chance will decrease, a few showers and storms will stay in the forecast all week long. Temperatures will heat up as we get more sunshine toward the middle and latter portion of the week. Highs will warm from the mid 80s today to the low 90s by Friday.