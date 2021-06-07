Topgolf driving range complex coming to N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Popular golf and gaming company Topgolf Entertainment Group says they are building a new 72-bay venue.
The company announced Monday it has officially kicked off development efforts for a new venue in North Charleston.
A release from the company said that construction on the new site is set to begin early next year and is projected to open in late 2022.
Located near the intersection of Tanger Outlet Drive and International Blvd, Topgolf says their North Charleston location will be situated with proximity to the North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center and Charleston Area Convention Center.
The company is known for its high-tech driving ranges and gaming experience, along with climate-controlled hitting bays and providing food and beverages.
This will be Topgolf’s third entertainment venue in the state of South Carolina. They say they also operate venues in Greenville and Myrtle Beach.
Beyond bringing a new driving range to the Lowcountry, Topgolf says this new location will employ more than 300 people.
“Charleston is an ideal community for Topgolf – it has a vibrant culture with individuals seeking new and exciting experiences,” Topgolf Chief Development Officer Chris Callaway said. “We are eager to start creating memorable moments in North Charleston and look forward to future growth in the region.”
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.