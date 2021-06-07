Trident Cancer Center celebrates 35th anniversary with cancer survivors

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Physicians and staff at the Trident Cancer Center are holding an event that will celebrate the center’s 35th anniversary and honor National Cancer Survivors Day.
The event on Monday and event organizers say staff and physicians will join the more than 60 patients who are scheduled for treatment that day to reflect on what it means to be a cancer survivor.
Breast Surgery Specialists Trident Health surgeon Autumn Shobe says, “I think working alongside patients fighting cancer is unlike any other experience in a hospital. You truly get to see what the words ‘hope’, ‘inspiration’ and ‘faith’ look like.”
Organizers say food and refreshments will be served for patients who can eat, but other options will be available for patients with meal restrictions.
Trident Cancer Center Director Chrystal Wilson says “Many people may be surprised to know nearly 600 new patients a year choose to have their radiation and chemotherapy treatments at the Trident Cancer Center. And, last year we performed more than 12,000 radiation treatments. We work very hard every day to demonstrate to our patients that we care for them and want to support them during their cancer journey.”
There’ll also be a moment of silence at noon to reflect on cancer’s impact on individuals and their families.
“The Trident Cancer Center plays an important role in diagnosing and treating cancer for many Lowcountry patients. I’m extremely proud to work alongside my other surgical, radiation and medical oncologists as we apply the most current research and use advanced technology to treat a wide range of cancers, such as breast, lung, colorectal, prostate and cervical cancers, at the Trident Cancer Center,” Shobe said.
Trident Cancer Center says their treatments include advanced linear acceleration, CT simulation, chemotherapy, immunotherapy, blood transfusions, iron infusion and infusion therapy for the treatment of osteoporosis.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.