Two people injured, family displaced following house fire

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Two people were injured and a family displaced following a house fire in Beaufort County. It happened Monday around 10 a.m. at a home on Still Shadow Drive in Burton.
Officials with the Burton Fire District said their crews along with Beaufort County EMS responded to the fire after a neighbor saw smoke coming from a single-story home. When crews arrived, they saw fire coming through the roof.
“Firefighters were able to enter the home and quickly brought the fire under control which was located in the kitchen; however, because the fire spread through the roof and insulation, firefighters continued to search for, and extinguish, smoldering embers for two hours,” BFD officials said.
A report states a male occupant, who was asleep at the time, woke when he felt “the heat of the fire,” and suffered minor injuries escaping through a window.
“It is believed that there were no working smoke alarms in the home,” BFD officials said.
A firefighter also suffered minor injuries and was transported to Beaufort Memorial Hospital. Authorities said the fire is still under investigation, but is believed to have been caused by an equipment or electrical malfunction.
“The family of three was displaced,” authorities said. “Red Cross was notified and is assisting the family. MCAS Fire Department also responded to the scene.”
“The Burton Fire District has responded to 10 house fires in 2021. One reoccurring issue firefighters are finding in many of these fires is the lack of working smoke alarms in the home. Burton fire officials state that not only do smoke alarms alert you to get out of the home, but also helps limit damages by alerting occupants to the fire earlier, allowing them to call 911 immediately, and enables a quicker fire department response and extinguishment,” BFD officials said. “Residents in Burton who need smoke alarms, or require assistance or have questions concerning their current smoke alarms, can call the Burton Fire District headquarters station at (843) 255-8011.”
