Two people injured, family displaced following house fire

“The Burton Fire District has responded to 10 house fires in 2021. One reoccurring issue firefighters are finding in many of these fires is the lack of working smoke alarms in the home. Burton fire officials state that not only do smoke alarms alert you to get out of the home, but also helps limit damages by alerting occupants to the fire earlier, allowing them to call 911 immediately, and enables a quicker fire department response and extinguishment,” BFD officials said. “Residents in Burton who need smoke alarms, or require assistance or have questions concerning their current smoke alarms, can call the Burton Fire District headquarters station at (843) 255-8011.”