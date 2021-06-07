West Ashley apartment complex in the works along Hwy. 61

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Plans for a new 5-story apartment complex are in the works along Highway 61 in West Ashley.
The old “Ryan’s Restaurant” is currently on the site, but developers say they plan to demolish it and transform the space into an apartment complex with hundreds of units.
The location along Highway 61 is behind the Mex 1 Restaurant and across the street from the West Ashley Veterinary clinic. It’s about a 5-minute drive to the peninsula.
On Monday the owners, the Gramling Brothers Real Estate, are presenting plans to the City of Charleston’s Design Review Board. They say they are planning to build several new buildings, spanning from St. Andrews Blvd. to Ackerman Park.
Plans show the complex would include nearly 250 units and a pool.
Gramling Brothers Real Estate say they also plan to rent out several spots on the ground floor for shops and restaurants.
City officials are set to vote on these plans at their 4:30 p.m. meeting Monday.
The project has been reviewed by other city committees, but the developers say they don’t have a set date to start construction.
