39 pounds of marijuana seized during traffic stop in Sumter County

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Nearly 40 pounds of marijuana was seized during a traffic stop on Interstate 95 in Sumter County, officials say.
According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, deputies stopped the driver for traveling too closely behind another vehicle while headed southbound on Interstate 95 on May 26. While speaking with the driver — identified as Deandre Williams — deputies say they smelled the strong and distinct odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. During a search of the vehicle, deputies reportedly found 39 clear vacuum-sealed packages containing marijuana.
Deputies say Deandre Marquel Williams, 23, of Johns Island; Darrell Kasey Williams, 29, of Charleston; and Tevin Jermaine Fulmore, 27, of Charleston, were each charged for trafficking marijuana.
Officials say Fulmore faces an additional charge for possession of less than one gram of methamphetamines.
According to deputies, a clear bag containing a substance suspected of being methamphetamines fell from Fulmore as he pulled a bag of marijuana from his buttocks in an effort to destroy evidence.
Deputies say they also seized $1,400 in cash from Fulmore’s pants pocket.
All three men were booked at Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.
Officials say Fulmore was released on May 27 after paying a $25,000 bond; Deandre Williams was released on May 27 after paying a $20,000 bond; and Darrell Williams was released on May 28 after paying a $20,000 bond.
