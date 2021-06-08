Authorities arrest man wanted for North Charleston murder

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have arrested a 31-year-old man wanted for a murder in North Charleston.
The North Charleston Police Department announced the arrest of Antonio B. Grant. He was arrested on Tuesday by ILP and the US Marshals Task Force.
His arrest stems from an investigation on May when officers responded to a shooting on the 5600 block of Parana Street. When officers arrived they found Markel Maxwell suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was pronounced deceased on the scene by EMS units.
“Through an investigation Antonio Grant was identified as the suspect, and warrants were drawn for his arrest,” NCPD officials said.
Grant was served with warrants for murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
