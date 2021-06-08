Charleston Co. considers sale of island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Council says they are considering selling part of the land they own on an island that sits on the edge of the Cooper River.
Officials say they are considering the first reading of a plan to sell three acres of Laurel Island to a developer.
Laurel Island is near Drum Island on the West bank of the Cooper River near North Romney Street.
Laurel Island Development is the company looking to buy the property and they say they’re ready to do so for $3 million.
The property is zoned as being at 13 Romney Street but the three acres runs along the waterway near the Ravenel Bridge. This are is behind the current Bridgeview Village apartments.
The developers say they are looking to close around the end of July on the property.
