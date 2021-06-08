Charleston Co. council holds public hearing to make Phillips Community a historic district

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One of the few surviving African American settlement communities in Charleston County may become the county’s first historic district.
Some residents and Lowcountry groups are pushing to make the Phillips community a historic district. The neighborhood dates back to the late 1800′s and is located along Highway 41 in Mount Pleasant.
On Tuesday, Charleston County council held a public hearing about the application. So far, county officials said they have received 95 support letters and 21 opposition letters.
Richard Habersham is the president of the Phillips Community Association and a fourth-generation resident of the community.
In order to preserve the community and save it from the threat of overdevelopment, Habersham believes it needs to become a historic district.
“We want the community to be intact, we don’t want to be a community that used to be there because we’ve seen some of the other settlement communities and they have dissipated,” Habersham said.
Residents say the threat also comes from road projects through the area. Recently, Charleston County officials revised a plan to widen Highway 41 after it received pushback from the Phillips community.
County council will vote on the first reading of the historic district proposal on June 22. For more information about the proposal click here.
