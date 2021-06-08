Charleston police investigating downtown assault as suspected hate crime

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Charleston Police Department said they are investigating a weekend downtown assault as a suspected hate crime in which two suspects yelled homophobic slurs.
On Saturday at 2:30 a.m., police officers responded to Calhoun Street near King Street in reference to an assault.
A report states the victim had stopped to offer assistance to a man sitting on the sidewalk who seemed ill. Minutes later, a group of individuals approached and pulled the man away from the victim, police said. According to police, the victim then followed the group of individuals in an effort to ensure that ill man was being cared for.
“While walking, two men from the group began yelling homophobic slurs at the victim,” CPD officials said. “The victim told the two men he was not confrontational, and didn’t want to fight, but the two men then approached and punched the victim multiple times.”
The victim said he was able to flee and subsequently called 911 for help.
Charleston Police said in the report that they responded along with Charleston County EMS who treated the victim at the scene before he was ultimately transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
“Charleston Police Department detectives immediately responded to the scene, and initiated an investigation,” CPD officials. “They continue to work diligently to develop leads and solve this crime.”
“Hate motivated crimes will not be tolerated in the City of Charleston,” Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds said. “Although we cannot comment specifically about ongoing investigations, we can say that the City of Charleston has a Hate Intimidation Ordinance and will thoroughly investigate this incident. During Pride Month, Charleston Police Department wants the LGBTQ+ community to know that the department supports them and that prejudice precipitated violence will not be accepted.”
Anyone with information which could aid in the investigation is urged to call (843) 743-7200, and ask to speak to the on-duty central detective.
