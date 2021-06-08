Charleston police searching for missing woman

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston police officials are asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman.
Moriah Glory Keith was reported missing by her family on Monday. According to the Charleston Police Department, Keith was last physically seen in May of 2019 and has since had no family contact.
“Ms. Keith has no known form of transportation other than a bicycle and has been known to frequent various establishments in the Folly Beach area,” Charleston police said. “Foul play isn’t suspected at this time.”
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call the on duty central detective at (843) 743-7200.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.